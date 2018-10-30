WATCH: Sky4 over home near St. Marys River where multiple people died

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that multiple people are dead at a home near the St. Marys River.

Charlton County's sheriff is referring all questions about the deaths to the GBI. State agents confirm a death investigation, but won't release details pending notification of next of kin.

News4Jax a crew headed to the area of St. Marys River Bluff Road, east of St. George.

