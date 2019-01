Livestream from News4Jax/WJXT - News4Jax is learning that the owner of Fish Island, under the State Road 312 Bridge in St. Augustine, told the City Commission that he intends to sell the property to the North Florida Land Trust for conservation.

It was reported that the developer planned to build 170 homes on the Island in the Matanzas River.

