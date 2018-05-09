TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-295 lanes at Baymeadows blocked by crash, fire

Northbound lanes of Interstate I-295 at Baymeadows Road remain blocked due to a crash involving a fire. Jacksonville Police and firefighters are on scene.

Initially after the 12:30 a.m. incident, police blocked traffic in both directions, but southbound traffic was reopened within 30 minutes.

Click play button above to see live Department of Transportation camera video of scene.

This will be update as traffic conditions change and more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.