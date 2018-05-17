TRAFFIC ALERT: Backup from morning wreck in Yulee continue to block I-95 northbound

Seven hours after a fatal crash on I-95 near the State Road 200, all northbound lanes of the interstate and two of three southbound lanes remain closed. Northbound traffic is at a virtual standstill into Duval County.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid I-95 and use U.S. Highway 17 as an alternate route, but even with Nassau County deputies directing traffic, those lanes are moving slowly, as is SR-200/A1A in both directions.

More Headlines

Extra caution is urged while traveling through the area as several troopers and first responders are on scene investigating the crash.

Click play button above to see Florida Department of Transportation camera showing northbound backup.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.