All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are blocked at Dunn Avenue due to a crash Friday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 10 p.m.

At least one person was injured, police said.

There's no word yet on the number of vehicles involved or when the lanes will reopen.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

