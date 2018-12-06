TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on University Boulevard West; lanes of I-95 north now blocked

Both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of University Boulevard near the Interstate 95 overpass were blocked by an accident with injuries late Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The westbound University exit lane of I-95 was also closed.

At 1:30 p.m., two westbound lanes are still closed and there was at least a four-vehicle pileup on I-95 northbound that blocked two of three lanes of the interstate.

Click play button on image above to see live Florida Department of Transportation camera showing the scene. This story will be updated as traffic conditions change.

