The Florida Highway Patrol said a crash involving a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 southbound just before MLK Parkway/20th Street had several lanes blocked Friday morning.

Southbound traffic was backed up more than two miles, past Trout River. Traffic reporter Crystal Moyer recommends using Main Street as an alternative.

Traffic began to slowly recover after 8:30 when some lanes reopened.

Click above to see live video of traffic in the area.



