A crashed car that spun around to face oncoming traffic is blocking three lanes on I-295 southbound just after the Buckman Bridge.

Emergency crews are at the scene, and News4Jax was told the crash does involved injuries. It's unclear who was hurt or how badly.

The car is blocking the two center lanes, and the emergency vehicles are blocking the far right lane.

Only the inside left lane is open.

