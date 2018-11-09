WATCH LIVE: Emergency hearing in Rick Scott vs. Broward County lawsuit

A court in South Florida has been asked to intervene in the tight U.S. Senate race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott as the two sides prepare for a possible recount.

A hearing began just after 3 p.m. Friday.

Scott filed a lawsuit Thursday night against Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, asking the court to order Snipes to turn over several records detailing the counting and collection of ballots.

Scott's thin lead over Nelson has narrowed during the vote-counting in the days since he declared victory Tuesday night.

Without citing any evidence of wrongdoing, Scott also asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate elections offices in the Democratic strongholds of Palm Beach and Broward counties, questioning whether they have been taking too long in some sort of effort to inflate the Democratic vote.

However, the FDLE has said it is not investigating Snipes at this time, as no allegations of voter fraud have been received and Scott has not put his request in writing.

A lawyer for Nelson criticized Scott for using his official position to try to influence ballot counting.

On Friday, Nelson lawyer Marc Elias shot back at Scott on a conference call with reporters, saying, "Just look at the behavior of your governor."

Elias said it's "not appropriate" for a governor to suggest he's going to use his powers to "interject his law enforcement authority to prevent the counting of ballots that have been legally cast."

