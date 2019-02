Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker's highly anticipated testimony before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee had been in limbo after the Democratic-led committee approved a tentative subpoena to ensure that he appeared and answered questions. Whitaker responded by saying that he would not come unless the committee dropped its subpoena threat, which he called an act of "political theater."

