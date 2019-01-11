WATCH LIVE: Anna Brosche talks about decision to challenge Mayor Lenny Curry

City Councilwoman Anna Brosche made her plans official Friday morning, filing paperwork to challenge Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, a fellow Republican, in the upcoming March election. Brosche, who’s been openly critical of Curry over the past several months, has been the subject of a series of attack ads in recent weeks, which are paid for a political committee that supports the mayor.

Read more: Contentious election for mayor expected as rival files to unseat Curry

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.