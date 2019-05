No one was seriously hurt Friday night when a jet carrying 143 people slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the St. Johns River, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the plane to leave the runway, though severe weather was rolling through the area at the time.

A barge carrying a crane was seen moving into position Tuesday morning, apparently preparing to remove the plane from the river.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.