WATCH LIVE: Barge carrying plane on the St. Johns River

No one was seriously hurt Friday night when a jet carrying 143 people slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the St. Johns River, authorities said.

The plane remained partially submerged until Tuesday, when cranes positioned on two barges lifted the aircraft and a third barge moved into position underneath it.

The barge carrying the plane will begin its trek Wednesday morning down to a secure location in Green Cove Springs.

The journey will take the plane under the Buckman Bridge, likely around 10 a.m., and the Florida Highway Patrol is urging drivers not to slow down or stop on the bridge to take photos.

