Clay County deputies update the search for Wallace "Buster" Gerrald, whose vehicle was reported missing from Palatka in 2015 and recently found abandoned in a heavily wooded and secluded area of Green Cove Springs, the Clay County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies in Clay County, along with the Palatka Police Department, are now investigating the vehicle, which they said belonged to Gerrald, who was 85 at the time of his disappearance.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.