WASHINGTON - The public viewing for late former President George H.W. Bush at the Capitol Rotunda has drawn to a close. A funeral service at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens as they honor Bush, who died in Houston last week at age 94.

The state funeral at 11 a.m. with be streamed here and televised on Channel 4.

