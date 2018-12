Eight Jacksonville area high schools are participating in the tournament: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Episcopal, First Coast, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence and Ribault.

Today's schedule:

12:30 p.m. - First Coast vs. Ribault (First Coast wins 79-53)

2:30 p.m. - Orange Park vs. Ponte Vedra

6 p.m. - Providence vs. Bolles

8 p.m. - Bishop Kenny vs. Episcopal

Watch Day 1 highlights | View tournament bracket

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.