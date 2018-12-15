WATCH LIVE: Fortegra Invitational basketball tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eight Jacksonville area high schools are participating in the tournament: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Episcopal, First Coast, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence and Ribault.

Friday's results:

12:30 p.m. - First Coast vs. Ribault (Buccaneers win 79-53)

2:30 p.m. - Orange Park vs. Ponte Vedra (Sharks win 49-45)

6 p.m. - Providence vs. Bolles (Stallions win 62-24)

8 p.m. - Bishop Kenny vs. Episcopal (Crusaders win 37-25)

WATCH: Day 1 highlights | Day 2 highlights

Saturday's schedule (All games streams on News4Jax.com and broadcast of 1010XL.The championship game will also be broadcast live on CW-17):

12:30 p.m. - 7th-place game: Ribault vs. Orange Park

2:30 p.m. - 5rd-place game: First Coast vs. Ponte Vedra

4:30 p.m. - 3rd- pace game: Bolles vs. Providence

7 p.m. - Championship game: Providence vs. Bishop Kenny

The Fortegra Invitational tournament is part of the High School 9:12 program.

