WATCH LIVE: Fourth of July celebration on National Mall

President Donald Trump says the "future of American Freedom" lies with the men and women who are willing to defend it, as it did when America was founded.

That's according to the speech Trump plans to deliver Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial during a special "Salute to America" event. The White House released excerpts from the speech about an hour before the president was set to speak.

Trump says "there will be nothing that America cannot do" as long as Americans remember the nation's history and "never stop fighting for a better future."

