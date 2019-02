The winner of Friday's High School 9:12 Classic advanced to the championships games broadcast on CW-17 and News4Jax.com from 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday.

Click above to watch online

Fletcher takes on Ridgeview in the first game at San Souci Park, with the Atlantic Coast playing Ponte Vedra at 7 p.m. Then watch highlights on The 10 O'clock News or get a recap on News4Jax.com/Sports.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.