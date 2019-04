House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) holds a press conference to discuss Attorney General William Barr's redacted release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, calling for Special Counsel Mueller to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee to address the serious concerns related to the handling of the report, its redacted release and prosecutorial decisions.

