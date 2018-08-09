Jacksonville Beach Police update on officer and suspect shot

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will hold a press conference on Thursday, following a late night shooting involving an officer.

The briefing is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the department building on Penman Road.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, a man was walking on Beach Boulevard near Third Street about 10 p.m. when he fired shots at an officer driving down the street. That officer was not injured.

Police said the man suspected of opening firing on the officer then ran east on Beach Boulevard, where he was met by two more officers.

During an exchange of gunfire, one of the officers and the suspect were shot, according to Cmdr. Tommy Crumley.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to Memorial Hospital. Neither of their names have been released.

"I am happy to report that the officer that was shot from Jacksonville Beach is in good condition, stable and expected to recover fully," said Mayor Charlie Latham. "We're all very grateful."

Crumley told News4Jax the police chief was with the officer's wife at the hospital.

Witnesses at a nearby Waffle House were held and questioned by police for several hours.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.

