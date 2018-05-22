WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg talks about online privacy with the European Parliament

A month after testifying before Congress, Mark Zuckerberg meets with members of the European Parliament on Tuesday. Questions this time around are expected to be tougher as data privacy is a bigger priority in Europe, and Facebook has been in Europe's crosshair for a while. The meeting Tuesday is being livestreamed, a last-minute change after the original closed-door meeting sparked criticism from lawmakers and the public. It comes at a crucial time-the General Data Protection Regulation goes into effect across the European Union on Friday, introducing much tougher rules on data privacy.

