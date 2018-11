NASA has landed another spacecraft on Mars. The InSight lander is aiming for what scientists and engineers hope is flat plain on the red planet. It's risky business to descend through the Martian atmosphere and land, even for the U.S., the only country to pull it off.

Landing was confirmed just before 3 p.m. EST

Full story on InSight probe



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.