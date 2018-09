Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Paul Selva will host Vice President of the United States Mike Pence at an observance ceremony beginning at 8:45 a.m. They will read the names of the 184 who died at the Pentagon and will lay a wreath and have a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m. Mattis and Pence will speak at about 9:40 a.m.

