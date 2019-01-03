WATCH LIVE: Police hold initial briefing on robbery/shooting/carjacking/crash

Livestream from News4Jax/WJXT - A police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash during the pursuit of a suspect in a robbery, shooting and kidnapping at a business on Mayport Road, near where A1A splits off to the village of Mayport.

That vehicle crashed about 8 miles away with two people inside. A man who apparently the SUV was apparently carjacked from was also injured, according to neighbors.

Police should provide preliminary information all those incident in a briefing scheduled for 7 p.m.

Click to read details of what we know so far.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.