WASHINGTON - President Trump will announce his second nominee to the Supreme Court Monday night after days of speculation.

Mr. Trump's final options were all young federal judges who could help remake the court for decades to come with precedent-shattering rulings on issues such as abortion, guns and health care.

Top contenders have included federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman.

