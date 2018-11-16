WATCH LIVE: President Trump presents 7 Presidential Medal of Freedom awards

WASHINGTON - Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth among recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom being awarded by President Donald Trump.

The nation's highest civilian honor, for 'especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the U.S., to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors' is being given to

Adelson Medical Research Foundation founder and narcotic addiction specialist Dr Miriam Adelson, whose husband is a major donor to Republican candidates, including Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, former NFL MVP

Justice Alan Page

Singer Elvis Presley (posthumous)

New York Yankees player George Herman 'Babe' Ruth Jr. (posthumous),

Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia

Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback Roger Staubach

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.