WATCH LIVE: President Trump to attend rally for SC governor

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. - President Trump is expected to attend and speak at a rally for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at 7 p.m.

Will be heading to one of my favorite places, South Carolina, to fight for one of my original “fighters,” Governor Henry McMaster. Speaking at 7:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Trump publicly backed McMaster after he was forced into a runoff election when he failed to clear 50% in a primary earlier this month.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.