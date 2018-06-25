Live

WATCH LIVE: President Trump to attend rally for SC governor

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. - President Trump is expected to attend and speak at a rally for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at 7 p.m.

 

 

Trump publicly backed McMaster after he was forced into a runoff election when he failed to clear 50% in a primary earlier this month.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.