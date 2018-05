President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, appears at a confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Haspel will face tough questions from senators who want details of her time running a covert detention site. The CIA position opened up when former director Mike Pompeo was elevated to secretary of state.

CLICK ABOVE TO WATCH LIVE | READ MORE



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.