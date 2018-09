The Senate Judiciary Committee begins questioning President Donald Trump's pick for the next Supreme Court justice on Tuesday. Democrats are expected to grill 53-year-old Brett Kavanaugh on hot-button issues that could swing the court's majority rightward. They want a fuller understanding of Kavanaugh's views on abortion rights and his position that a sitting president should be shielded from intrusive probes.

