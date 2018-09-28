WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee meets, sets 1:30 vote on Kavanaugh nomination

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces a crucial vote as a Senate panel decides whether to move his nomination on to the full Senate. The vote comes a day after Kavanaugh adamantly denied sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford.

Several Democrats on the committee walked out of a hearing. Kamala Harris of California, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island left after the GOP chairman set a vote on the nomination for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Democrats say Republicans are rushing the confirmation.

During that vote, Hirono yelled: "''I strongly object! What a railroad job! No, no, NO."

The White House was said to be engaging with key senators.



