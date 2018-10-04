WATCH LIVE: Sens. Grassley, McConnell hold news conference on Kavanaugh

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will host a press conference today to discuss the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve as Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Grassley and McConnell will be joined by the following senators at the press conference:

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT)

Sen. Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.