WATCH LIVE: Sky4 aerials of crane overturned on Vilano Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - One person was injured Tuesday morning when a crane tipped over in St. Augustine, according to firefighters.
St. Johns Fire Rescue said the crane toppled on land at the Vilano boat ramp along Vilano Causeway just after 10:30 a.m.
Click above to watch aerials of scene.
Firefighters said the injury was minor.
St. Johns County deputies and wildlife officers are also at the scene.
News4Jax has a crew headed to the area and will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.