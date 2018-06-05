WATCH LIVE: Sky4 aerials of crane overturned on Vilano Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - One person was injured Tuesday morning when a crane tipped over in St. Augustine, according to firefighters.

St. Johns Fire Rescue said the crane toppled on land at the Vilano boat ramp along Vilano Causeway just after 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the injury was minor.

St. Johns County deputies and wildlife officers are also at the scene.

