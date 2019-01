Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis speaks during a luncheon, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis will be sworn in as governor Tuesday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis will be sworn in as Florida's new governor in a ceremony in front of Florida's Old Capitol that begins at 11 a.m. as Republicans will begin their third decade dominating the state's Capitol.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Attorney General-elect Ashley Moody, CFO-elect Jimmy Patronis, and Agriculture Commissioner-elect Nikki Fried will also be sworn in. DeSantis will also deliver an inaugural address.

