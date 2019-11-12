WATCH LIVE: 10 a.m. update from Alabama on search for Taylor Rose Williams

We're awaiting an Alabama news conference originally scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Authorities are expected to provide an update on the search for missing Jacksonville 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.
News4Jax will go live with the briefing when it happens.
All WJXT news broadcasts are streamed live to your computer and mobile device.
Weekdays: 4:30-10 a.m., Noon-12:30 p.m., 4-4:30 p.m., 5-7 p.m. and 10-11:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 6-10 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m., 10-10:30 p.m., 11-11:30 p.m.
Sundays: 7-9 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m., 10-10:30 p.m., 11-11:30 p.m.
Also available to watch live online:
River City Live at 11 a.m. weekdays, This Week in Jacksonville at 9 a.m. Sundays and Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. Sundays.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.