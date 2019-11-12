WATCH LIVE: 10 a.m. update from Alabama on search for Taylor Rose Williams

Searchers for Taylor Rose Williams traveled from Jacksonville to western Alabama on Monday.

We're awaiting an Alabama news conference originally scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Authorities are expected to provide an update on the search for missing Jacksonville 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

News4Jax will go live with the briefing when it happens.

