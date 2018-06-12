Live

WATCH LIVE: US/NK leaders to shake hands, walk to summit

SINGAPORE - President Trump is set to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un at 9 p.m., and after their initial greeting, they will head into a room for a summit on Singapore's Sentosa Island.

Mister Trump recently said in a tweet: "We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"  It's unclear how long the leaders will speak before the meeting.

 

