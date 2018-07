Vice President Mike Pence will visit the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE). Joined by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the Vice President will receive a briefing on ICE’s overall mission on enforcement and removal operations, countering illicit trade, and human smuggling. Following the briefing, the Vice President will meet with ICE employees, then give formal remarks.

