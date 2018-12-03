WATCH: President George H.W. Bush's casket leaving Houston for Washington

The remains of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at age 94, will depart Ellington Field in Houston at 11:30 a.m.

News4Jax will also stream his arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C. at 3:30, p.m., the motorcade to the U.S. Capitol and the arrival ceremony at the U.S. Capitol at 4:45 p.m. The former president will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol through Tuesday night.

