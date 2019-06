Someone in the West coast is waking up half a billion dollars richer.

The winning numbers for the $530 million jackpot were drawn Friday night, and the winning ticket was reportedly bought in California.

The jackpot is the largest since October 2018, when a $1.5 billion prize was won.

According to the Mega Millions website there was only one winner. But if you still wish to check, the winning numbers are 27, 68, 17, 19, 40 and 2.

