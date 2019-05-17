Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Jacksonville

Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Jacksonville? From a Vietnamese eatery to a mobile device repair shop, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to land near you.

Nudo Restaurant

Photo: jay P./Yelp

Head over to 10111 San Jose Blvd., Suite #9, in Southside and you'll find Nudo Restaurant, a new Vietnamese spot.

Established in 2019, this spot serves up noodle bowls and more. Try the vermicelli noodles and add as many as three proteins to your bowl. Also, look for the pork spring rolls and chicken satay.

With 4.5 stars from nine reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention.

Yelper Vanessa T. wrote, "I had the Banh Mi, which is a traditional Vietnamese sandwich. I love that you can pick your choice of protein. I went with grilled chicken topped with pickled veggies, cilantro, jalapeños and mayonnaise. It was so good!"

Nudo Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Re-Konekt Mandarin

In need of mobile phone repair? A new business has you covered. Called Re-Konekt Mandarin, the fresh addition is located at 9889 San Jose Blvd., Suite #5, in Southside.

This spot offers a variety of services, including repairs on Apple and Android mobile devices. Re-Konekt Mandarin offers a lifetime warranty on its screen repairs. In addition to phones, it also services iPads and laptops.

With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp so far, Re-Konekt Mandarin is off to a great start.

Jared S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 20, wrote, "I went to Re-Konekt Mandarin to get my iPhone 8 charging port fixed. I was immediately helped by a friendly associate. The wait time was very short while waiting for the repair, too."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Re-Konekt Mandarin is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Floor & Decor

Photo: Stacy J./Yelp

New to 10595 Brightman Blvd. is Floor & Decor, a kitchen and bath spot, offering home decor and more.

This spot has you covered if you're in need of tile, stone, laminate, vinyl and more. You'll also find decoratives and installation materials. Take a gander at the full list of offerings here.

With five stars from three reviews on Yelp, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper S M. wrote, "I specifically went here to meet with designer Christin Volgraf. Christin designed our master bathroom as well as our entire house. She did such an amazing job!"

Floor & Decor is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

