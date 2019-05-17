Free Comic Book Day brings a bonus 'Avengers' story at these top comic stores in Jacksonville_

Box office and pop cultural juggernaut "Avengers: Endgame" has already smashed multiple records in its meteoric opening week — and now its second weekend will coincide with Saturday's annual Free Comic Book Day. One of the 51 comic books available completely free of charge this year is an "Avengers" story that sets up the current run of the superhero team.

But there are also plenty of comics from smaller publishers and properties, such as Noelle Stevenson's award-winning "Lumberjanes"; a comic tie-in to the hit cartoon "Bob's Burgers"; and yes, a Star Wars comic: this year, Free Comic Book Day also happens to fall on May the 4th.

With all this in mind, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comic book shops in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to spend this year's Free Comic Book Day.

1. Mythical Mountain

Topping the list is Mythical Mountain. Located at 11570 San Jose Blvd., Suite 13 in Mandarin, the toy store, which offers comic books and more, is the highest rated comic book spot in Jacksonville, boasting five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cosmic Comics

Southwood's Cosmic Comics, located at 11018 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 128, is another top choice, with Yelpers the shop 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews. The store doesn't just offer comic books; you'll find toys, video games, action figures and more.

3. Borderlands Comics And Games

Borderlands Comics And Games, a spot to score comic books and more in Southside Estates, is another go-to, with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. The comic book shop also offers action figures and figurine paints. Head over to 10230 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 11 to see for yourself.

