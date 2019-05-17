Here are Arrowhead's 3 newest businesses to open

Ready to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Arrowhead? From a Vietnamese eatery to a French cafe, read on for a list of the newest destinations to debut in this area of Jacksonville.

Nudo Restaurant

photo: bobby b./yelp

Head over to 10111 San Jose Blvd., Suite #9, and you'll find Nudo Restaurant, a new Vietnamese spot.

Established in 2019, this spot serves up noodle bowls and more. Try the vermicelli noodles and add as many as three proteins to your bowl. Also, look for the pork spring rolls and chicken satay.

With 4.5 stars from nine reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention.

Yelper Vanessa T. wrote, "I had the banh mi, which is a traditional Vietnamese sandwich. I love that you can pick your choice of protein. I went with grilled chicken topped with pickled veggies, cilantro, jalapeños and mayonnaise. It was so good!"

Nudo Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Re-Konekt Mandarin

In need of mobile phone repairs? A new business has you covered. Called Re-Konekt Mandarin, the fresh addition is located at 9889 San Jose Blvd., Suite #5.

This spot offers a variety of services, including repairs on Apple and Android mobile devices. Re-Konekt Mandarin also offers a lifetime warranty on its screen repairs. In addition to phones, it also services iPads and laptops.

With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp so far, Re-Konekt Mandarin is off to a great start.

Jared S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 20, wrote, "I went to Re-Konekt Mandarin to get my iPhone 8 charging port fixed. I was immediately helped by a friendly associate. The wait time was very short while waiting for the repair, too."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Re-Konekt Mandarin is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Le Petit Paris

Photo: le petit paris/Yelp

Le Petit Paris is a bakery, cafe and brunch spot located at 9965 San Jose Blvd., Suite #46.

This French cafe offers a wide variety of sandwiches, salads and more on its menu. You'll also find three different varieties of quiche: Lorraine, veggie and salmon. French pastry offerings include the butter croissant, chocolate croissant and almond croissant.

Le Petit Paris's current rating of five stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Jay P., who reviewed Le Petit Paris on April 16, wrote, "The bacon and cheddar breakfast egg sandwich was quite a delicious and filling sandwich. I really loved it, and will likely order it again on my next visit."

Le Petit Paris is open from 8 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.

