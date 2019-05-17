Jacksonville's top 4 bike shops to visit now

Wondering where to find the best bike shops near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for bike shops.

1. ZenCog Bicycle Company

Photo: zencog bicycle company/Yelp

Topping the list is the ZenCog Bicycle Company. Located at 883 Stockton St., the bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot is the highest-rated bike shop in Jacksonville, boasting five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bicycle Clinic

Photo: Bicycle Clinic/Yelp

Next up is the Bicycle Clinic, situated at 11018 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite #111. With 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bikes Direct

Photo: chris o./Yelp

Bikes Direct, a bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4624 Town Crossing Drive, Suite #131, to see for yourself.

4. LakeShore Bicycles

Photo: lakeshore bicycles/Yelp

Over in Westside, check out LakeShore Bicycles, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bike shop and bike rental spot at 2108 Blanding Blvd.

