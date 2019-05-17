Re-Konekt Mandarin makes Southside debut, with mobile phone repairs and more

In need of some mobile phone repairs? A new business has you covered. Called Re-Konekt Mandarin, the fresh addition is located at 9889 San Jose Blvd., Suite #5, in Southside.

This spot offers a variety of services including repairs on Apple and Android mobile devices. Re-Konekt Mandarin also offers a lifetime warranty on its screen repairs. In addition to phones, it also services iPads and laptops.

With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp so far, Re-Konekt Mandarin has been warmly received by patrons.

Jared S., who is the first Yelper to review the new spot, wrote, "I went to Re-Konekt Mandarin to get my iPhone 8 charging port fixed. I was immediately helped by a friendly associate. The wait time was very short while waiting for the repair, too."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Re-Konekt Mandarin is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

