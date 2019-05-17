The 3 best thrift stores in Jacksonville

Wondering where to find the best thrift stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for thrift stores.

1. Hope's Closet

Photo: k s./Yelp

Topping the list is Hope's Closet, located at 14286 Beach Blvd., Suite 44 in the Southside. The thrift store is the highest-rated thrift store in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. Hope's Closet features a huge, ever-changing inventory of used and new retail items, including clothing, furniture and household items.

2. St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store

Photo: jo a./Yelp

Next up is Spring Park's St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store, situated at 3512 Beach Blvd. With four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, this thrift store has proven to be a local favorite. The St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store offers an expansive inventory of household goods, clothing and other items that are updated regularly.

3. The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center

Photo: Amy S./Yelp

The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center, located at 10940 Beach Blvd. in Arlington, is another top choice. So far, Yelpers have given the thrift store and donation center four stars out of 19 reviews. Proceeds from the sale of items at this thrift store go towards the many community programs that The Salvation Army supports.

