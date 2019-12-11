TEST: Morning Blend

Today's Forecast: Cool, cloudy and breezy

We'll see 20% to 40% showers through the late morning and temperatures slowly falling through the day with cloudy and breezy conditions. Stay updated on your forecast by visiting News4Jax.com or downloading the WJXT Weather app for iPhone or Android.

Stop by our station today with a new toy to donate to our annual Toy Drive for the Christmas Party of Jacksonville.

We need you: News4Jax is once again teaming up with Ace Hardware for our annual Toy Drive, collecting new, unwrapped toys for local children up to 12 years old. The toys will be given out at the Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville later this month. Donations can be dropped off today at the Channel 4 studios from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Read more

Bare cupboards: The Jacksonville Humane Society's pet food bank helps hundreds of pets every month when their owners can't afford to feed them. But the shelter says not enough donations are coming in to the pantry, so they've had to cut portions in half. How you can help

New curriculum: Middle and high school students in St. Johns County will have required instruction, beginning next school year, in substance use and abuse, child trafficking prevention and awareness, and mental and emotional health education. On "The Morning Show" today, we'll get reaction from parents to the changes. Read more

A real estate firm brought its employees to tears of joy with a big announcement at the company's holiday party: $10 million in bonuses divided among 198 employees. Watch now

Come on, Floridians, no one wants to be on this list! The Sunshine State was named one of the grinchiest states in America. Read more

