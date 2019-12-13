Morning Blend: Rain, followed by rain -- with a little more rain today

Today’s Forecast: Showers with isolated storms

A warm front will bring rainfall with isolated, embedded storms as it moves north into southeast Georgia later this morning, bringing 70-90% chance of locally heavy downpours with isolated strong to severe storms. Stay updated on your forecast by visiting News4Jax.com or downloading the WJXT Weather app for iPhone or Android.

StormPins user TerryEskew said when fog rolled into a Jacksonville neighborhood recently, it made one of the lakes look magical. To contribute a photo for Morning Blend, use the StormPins feature inside the WJXT Weather app.

Santa’s sorry: A mall Santa in Waycross has apologized after sparking controversy when he posted a photo to social media of himself wearing a Trump campaign hat while in his Santa suit. He said politics do not belong with Santa Claus, and he didn’t mean to cause harm. Read more

Running for it: A group of hundreds of local runners will raise money toward legal services for chronically ill children and their families by running -- get this -- six marathons in six days! They’re starting in Tallahassee and working their way to a finish in Jacksonville. Read more

Calming fears: A local teen’s death following a bout with a form of mono has raised questions about the illness, which is not typically deadly. Dr. Scot Ackerman joins us at 8 a.m. on “The Morning Show” to explain the warning signs of mono. Read more

Bruce: Flu season is smacking us earlier this year and that begs the question: I think have the flu, what should I do?

Jennifer: Finding a gift for my 15-year-old son is tough. When I ask him, he says, “no homework,” or “to be able to play with his friends on the computer for as long as he’d like." Well -- that’s not going to happen! So “The Morning Show” team wants to help you find some affordable, unique gifts for your child or other special people in your life: for $30 or less. Bruce and Richard shared theirs yesterday, and we’ll have more for you today at 8:20 a.m. on “The Morning Show.”

Melanie: Friday night is movie night in our household! Usually, between the 7- and 5-year-olds, it’s an argument, but mommy always wins. Check out this article to see some winning holiday movies that your family will love.

Lena: I found out some pretty interesting statistics yesterday regarding the status of women in leadership positions in Northeast Florida. The Jacksonville Women’s Leadership Coalition is teaming up with the Jax Chamber to help women continue to break barriers and glass ceilings.

Richard: New legislation introduced in the Florida Legislature would prohibit pet leasing in the state. Yes, you read correctly -- pet leasing.

Mark Brunell: Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was nominated by the team for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, given to a player whose outstanding play is matched by charitable efforts in the community. Learn more about why the Jaguars feel Campbell is deserving of this prestigious award.

A Georgia church made the holiday season happier for two dozen families when it paid off $10,000 in layaway bills. The reactions are priceless. Watch now

Have you ever heard of Candida? For those who have, you likely know just how harmful it can be to the body. For anyone who hasn’t, don’t miss this helpful guide for how to prevent it. Read more

