Morning Blend: Have you seen Braxton and Bri’ya Williams?

You can expect light winds and warmer temperatures under sunny skies today. Clouds will develop later in the day as a cold front slips through our area Tuesday afternoon bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms. Stay updated on your forecast by visiting News4Jax.com or downloading the WJXT Weather app for iPhone or Android.

Prayers for Braxton and Bri’ya: Police release new photos of two children who disappeared yesterday from their family’s mobile home on from Jacksonville’s Westside. Live updates on the search on “The Morning Show” and see how police say you can help them. Read more

JEA on the defense: With City Councilman Matt Carlucci joining the call for a grand jury investigation, will JEA CEO Aaron Zahn show up for a grilling at today’s special City Council meeting? Read more

E-cigarettes linked to lung problems: Any thought that e-cigs are safe is called any question by a new study of long-term vaping. Data on disease rates for smokers vs. e-cig users vs. non-smokers. Read more

Bruce: It’s the most wonderful time of the year, right?! Well, for some it’s anything but wonderful. They are wrestling with sadness, grief and loss. The good news is that we can help them deal with those challenges by giving them a great gift. A gift that says, “You are not alone!”

Jennifer: Got a pickle lover on your shopping list? How about pickle candy canes, pickle cotton candy and gummy pickles? Order now in time for Christmas delivery.

Melanie: They’re in almost everything -- what we eat, wear and bathe in. Sneaky plastics can be dangerous to our health. Check out this article to see why you should beware.

Lena: It’s the holidays and food is a main part of celebrations. But with so many different dietary needs, hosting the holidays can be stressful! Here are a few suggestions for dishes to serve for all the different diets out there.

Richard: First it’s straws. Now it’s paper receipts. Look out, CVS. Lawmakers in New York City are considering a ban on paper receipts coated with the chemical BPA.

Mark Brunell: The Jaguars needed a win in the worst possible way and got it on Sunday thanks to a bit of Minshew Magic. But it doesn’t change that this team is weeks away from an overhaul and that puts a damper on any finish to this season.

Kelly is on the move! Starting today, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is moving to 3 p.m. weekdays on Channel 4. Watch a sneak peek

The countdown to Christmas is on, but as you race to get everything done, make sure you’re not neglecting your Christmas tree. State leaders shared four safety tips you’ll want to remember. Read more

