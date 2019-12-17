Morning Blend: Search for missing children nears critical 48-hour mark

Today’s Forecast: Near-record highs

We’ll see highs in the 70s across southeast Georgia and upper 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Stay updated on your forecast by visiting News4Jax.com or downloading the WJXT Weather app for iPhone or Android.

Holding on to hope: Searchers continue to look for 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister, Bri’ya, who disappeared from their front yard Sunday on Jacksonville’s Westside. Sheriff Mike Williams said yesterday that investigators “have found nothing” so far as we near the critical 48-hour mark today. Read more

Fear and concern: The search for Braxton and Bri’ya has sparked fears for families who live in their neighborhood and is prompting parents across the area to have hard conversations with their children about some very real dangers. Read more

Days numbered?: JEA board member Henry Brown has informed the city-owned utility’s managing director and CEO Aaron Zahn that he will ask the board at today’s meeting to terminate Zahn, who has come under fire as JEA continues to explore privatization. Read more

Bruce: Deck the Chairs is always a fun Beaches holiday tradition, but this year there’s one exhibit that should get a permanent home: The Beaches Go Green Octopus Garden. Its goal is to raise awareness about the impact of single-use plastic on the environment. You should check it out.

Jennifer: I basically grew up eating fast food until the ninth grade when I quit eating it and gave up red meat and chicken. Check out this study on fast food, obesity in children and healthier options if you just can’t resist the drive-thru.

Melanie: If you’re trying to lose weight, diet and exercise are the key. But when you do it could matter. Check out this article to see the best times to adopt your healthy habits.

Lena: Pickle-flavored candy canes?! And cotton candy?! Yep, they’re a thing. And wait, there’s more. If you have a pickle lover in your life, you have to share this story with them.

Richard: Meteorologists are listening for low-frequency sounds to predict tornado formation, which could be crucial for saving lives.

Mark Brunell: The Jaguars are receiving some scathing comments from the players’ union and the timing couldn’t be worse for the team. I shared my thoughts on “The Mark Brunell Show” last night.

Video of an 8-year-old singing “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice at the Ramona Flea Market is blowing up online. See what all the fuss is about.

Even on a bad day, puppy pictures make your eyes sparkle and your lips turn up into a smile. But when you’re ripped off to the tune of $650 and have to call the I-TEAM, you’re not happy. Read more and watch an interview at 7:45 a.m. this morning with the Better Business Bureau to make sure you get what you pay for.

