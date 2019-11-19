FDA recalls cottage cheese due to potential plastic, metal contaminants

Kraft is voluntarily recalling select varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

About 9,500 cases of the product were recalled because there may be pieces of red plastic or metal that may have gotten into the containers during production.

So far six people have complained about finding plastic pieces in their containers of cottage cheese.

Products included:

16-ounce containers of Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with a UPC code of 0 21000 30053 2

24-ounce containers of Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC code 0 21000 12285 1

24-ounce containers of Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with UPC code 0 21000 12284 4

If you have any of these products you’re encouraged to return them for a refund or throw them out.